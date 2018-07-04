After a four-year run, KOAA-TV reporter Lena Howland has left the station. Her last day with the local NBC affiliate was Tuesday. Howland has taken a position with KXTV, an ABC affiliate in Sacramento, Calif.
“I can’t wait to stretch my legs and start a new adventure in beautiful California after living in Colorado for my entire life,” Howland wrote on Facebook. “More importantly, I’m so happy to finally be living closer to my sister after spending the past 7 years apart!.”
Howland’s tenure at KOAA began in May 2014. After graduating from Falcon High School, she attended Colorado State University and from there began working at KOAA. There’s no word yet on her replacement.
"Working at KOAA was always the dream job for me," said Howland. "This is the station I grew up watching and this is the station that originally inspired me to get into the news business. I feel so lucky to have spent the past four years making those dreams come true and learning from the very best in the business in my sweet hometown. The people in our newsroom welcomed me here with open arms and quickly turned into family. I can't thank KOAA enough for taking the time to teach me the ropes and help me grow into the reporter I am today. I will miss this great team very much but I'm so excited for all of the amazing adventures to come in California."
