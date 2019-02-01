Television news anchor Lauren Ferrara, who's worked at KXRM/Fox 21 for five years, is leaving the station. She's taking a job outside of broadcasting.
"I'm going to be the communications director for Distillery 291," she said. "I met the founder, Michael Myers, by chance. He's pretty much the most interesting man alive. Among many other things, we got to talking about how he went from a fashion photographer in New York City to a whiskey maker in Colorado Springs, and I knew I had to do a story.
"Months later, on the anniversary of 9/11, I did a story with him. And just recently he asked me to be part of the team. I just love their team, their story and, obviously, their whiskey! On top of that, I'll be doing some media consulting and digital storytelling for a few nonprofits, socially minded organizations and startups, basically helping do-gooders do even better!"
Ferrara joined Fox 21 as a weekday evening anchor in October of 2013. A Texas native who graduated from Rice University, she spent time at stations in Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn., before coming to Colorado Springs.
"Lauren has been a huge part of Fox 21 for the past five years and we will miss her," news director Joe Cole said. "But we wish her all the best in her new exciting endeavor. She has cranked out some wonderful journalism and has been a big part of our success."
Ferrara's last day at the station will be Feb. 15. Her replacement hasn't been named.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.