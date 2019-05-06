Viewers of KRDO sports segments might have noticed a new face on their TV screens recently. Say hello to Danny Mata, the station's new sports reporter/anchor.
Mata replaces Nick Rothschild, who recently departed to take a position at ABC affiliate KMGH-TV/Denver 7.
A native of San Diego, Mata graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in communications. He comes to Colorado Springs from Fox affiliate KRIV-TV in Houston, where he was a sports producer and web reporter for three years.
Prior to that, Mata worked as the sports director at ABC affiliate KVIA-TV in El Paso and as a sports anchor and news reporter for KROI, a radio station in Houston.
"I’m married and my wife and I have two evil cats who rule our lives," said Mata. "I’m a huge nerd. It’s not uncommon for me to quote Star Trek. Colorado has long been a target destination for us. I’m super excited to be here and I hope to be here for a long time to come."