Local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV have hired a replacement for Jessica Van Meter, who left the station to return to her home state of Ohio.
Say hello to Alex O'Brien, who'll begin her tenure at KOAA in early June. O'Brien comes to the station from KAMC-TV, the local ABC affiliate in Lubbock, Texas. Prior to that, O'Brien was at the Denver-based Weather Nation as a producer and meteorologist.
"Alex will be a terrific addition to the First Alert5 Weather team," said KOAA news director Ryan Hazelwood. "Her love of Colorado and her excitement in covering our extreme weather conditions means she'll fit right in here."
A Colorado native, O'Brien grew up in Greeley and received a Bachelor of Science in meteorology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. You can follow here on Twitter at @WXAlexOBrien.
"I am so thrilled to be coming back home to forecast the weather and connect with the people of southern Colorado," said O'Brien.