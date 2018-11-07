Local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV recently announced the hiring of a new investigative reporter. Patrick Nelson joins the station after spending the last few years at CBS47 in Fresno, California.
"Patrick brings years of experience with both big story coverage and in-depth investigative reporting,” said KOAA News5 news director, Ryan Hazelwood. “He is no stranger to the Colorado Springs-Pueblo market and we are confident he will make an immediate and powerful impact as a member of the News5 Investigates team. We are the ‘Always Watching Out For You’ station, and Patrick will fit right in.”
Nelson had previously spent two years working for local CBS affiliate KKTV as a sports reporter. He left the station to work as a news reporter at ABC affiliate WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin before going to Fresno.
“I’m thrilled to be back in Colorado Springs working with some of the most talented and hard-working professionals in the business,” said Nelson. “This station has a reputation for hard-hitting investigations that get results and that’s what motivates me. I want to produce stories that help our viewers and strengthen our communities.”
Nelson's first day at the station is Thursday, November 8.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.