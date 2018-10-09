KKTV reporter Khloe Keeler is no longer with the station. Keeler, who first joined the CBS affiliate in 2014, is taking time off to raise her son, who was born this summer. Her last day at the station was today.
"We wish Khloe and her family all the best!" said KKTV general manager Liz Haltiwanger.
Keeler, a California native, earned a degree in journalism and public relations at Creighton University. She completed internships in Nebraska before moving to Colorado and landing her first on-air job at KKTV.
There's been no word yet on her replacement.