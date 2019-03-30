Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter has left KOAA-TV. Her last day was on Sunday.
"Today was my last day at KOAA," wrote Van Meter on her Facebook page earlier this week. "I'm taking a job in Toledo, Ohio to be closer to home. I've had a great 3+ years here in Colorado and I will miss it desperately!"
"I've gotten to work with great people and do amazingly fun things! A piece of my heart will always be here! I'm still in town for a couple more days and I want to cross some things off the Colorado Bucket List. What's your favorite thing to do or place to go?? I need more suggestions!"
Van Meter, an Ohio native, joined KOAA-TV in December of 2015. There's been no word yet on her replacement.