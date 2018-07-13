TV Talk - Emily Roehler leaves KKTV
KKTV meteorologist Emily Roehler, who had been with the station for four years, announced via Twitter today that she is leaving Colorado Springs.
“It’s my last day on the weather wall at KKTV11News,” Roehler said on Twitter this morning. “Thank you for joining me for the weather the last 4years, I’ve loved my time here and I’m not moving too far. I’ll have more updates in the coming weeks.”
Roehler later stated on Twitter that she was leaving the station for Weather Nation, which is based out of Centennial, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. Today was her last day on air for KKTV. Roehler came to Colorado from Kearney, Nebraska, where she worked as a meteorologist for two years. Prior to that attended Western Connecticut State University, graduating cum laude with a degree in meteorology.
“We are sad to see Emily go but so excited for her future," said KKTV general manager Liz Haltiwanger. "She’s been a wonderful part of our KKTV family and we wish her the best.”
There’s been no word yet on her replacement.
Gazette journalist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.