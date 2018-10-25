Local ABC affiliate KRDO-TV is about to be short one meteorologist. Abby Acone is leaving the station in November. She has taken a position at KOMO-TV, an ABC affiliate in Seattle, as the station’s weekend evening meteorologist and weekday weather/climate reporter.
Acone joined KRDO in August of 2014. She earned a BS in geosciences with a concentration in broadcast and operational meteorology from Mississippi State University. She’s also a member of the National Weather Association. Acone is a Washington native so a return to the Pacific northwest is likely a welcome homecoming.
There’s been no word yet on her replacement.