It took Mister Rogers, the beloved PBS children’s show host who died in 2003, many years to posthumously break free of the condescending jokes and weird rumors about his true nature.
As the hit documentary film “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” made clear this summer, there was no big mystery behind Mister Rogers. His goodness was the real deal. His status now is sacrosanct.
That’s not great news for Showtime’s dramedy “Kidding” (premiering at 8 p.m. Sunday), a melancholy and strangely fascinating character study starring Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles, the Mister Rogers-esque star of an educational TV show called “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time,” where all is not well backstage.
Although creator Dave Holstein and producer/director Michel Gondry have said the show is not intended as a cheap comic exercise in imagining Mister Rogers having a nervous breakdown and darker private life, the initial similarities are too many to dodge. Mr. Pickles journeys each episode to an all-puppet realm; he sings clever songs and delivers messages about expressing our emotions; his fans light up whenever he walks in, whether it’s a cancer ward or restaurant.
For some of us, anything that smacks of edgy satire about Mister Rogers can kindly show itself out. But stick with “Kidding” for a while anyway, because its empathy for its main character is no mere folly, and the performances — especially Carrey’s — subtly push the material toward an achingly valid exploration of the human side of hero-worship.
We meet Mr. Pickles at a personal nadir, enduring a forcibly cheerful appearance on Conan O’Brien’s talk show, where much is made of his innocent nature. Mr. Pickles’ outside friendliness masks the fact that, as Jeff, he’s still deeply grieving his adolescent son, Phil, who was killed in a car crash a year earlier. Now separated from his wife, Jill (Judy Greer), and struggling to relate to his other son (Phil’s twin, Will, both played by Cole Allen), Jeff barely is holding on.
Frank Langella co-stars as Seb, Jeff’s executive producer, whose worry for his star’s state of mind is more of a concern for the future of the show, which, even though it airs on public TV, is a cash cow of licensing and merchandising deals. Jeff feels enough time has passed since Phil’s death for Mr. Pickles to do an episode about mourning. Seb refuses to air it and keeps urging Jeff to move on, perhaps even start dating.
While Jeff founders and begs Jill to let him move back into the house, Seb confides to the show’s chief puppet-maker, Deirdre (Catherine Keener), that he is exploring ways to retire Jeff by turning Mr. Pickles into a cartoon character voiced by an impressionist.
A deep river of sadness flows through “Kidding,” even as it puts Carrey’s comedic skills to their best use in a long time. And the faint comparisons to Mister Rogers turn out to be more of an asset than a flaw, because there’s no need to waste time demonstrating how a children’s TV host could occupy such a revered spot in the cultural psyche.
In real life, Fred Rogers was as good-natured about the Mister Rogers jokes as anyone else, and something tells me he’d find plenty to appreciate in “Kidding,” particularly in one regard. At its core, it offers a story to grown-ups about healing and forgiveness.