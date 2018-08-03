Cast: Jerry O’Connell (“Sliders,” “Billions”), Sydney Poitier Heartsong (“Grindhouse,” “Chicago PD”), Kristian Bruun (“Orphan Black”), John Bourgeois (“Taken”), Brenda Kamino (“The Glass Castle”), Dennis Akiyama (“Pixels”)
Airs: The 10-episode first season premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7, on WGN America.
The premise: Harley Carter (Jerry O’Connell) is an actor well-known for his role as police detective Charlie Carter on a popular television show, “Call Carter.” Fiction and reality merge for Harley when he’s forced to retreat to his sleepy Canadian hometown after an embarrassing public meltdown in Hollywood. Back in the small town of Bishop, he uses his acting experience to investigate murders with his childhood best friends Sam (Sydney Poitier Heartsong) and Dave (Kristian Bruun).
“Carter” originally ran on Bravo Canada this year. WGN America bought the rights to air the show in the U.S. this summer.
Highs: We should all have friends we’ve known since childhood who are as interesting in adulthood as the Harley Carter’s. His longtime crush, Sam, is a no-nonsense police officer. Intelligent and with a propensity for shooting suspects in the leg, she’s an excellent detective and likes to razz old friend Harley as often as possible.
Harley’s other lifelong friend, Dave, is easygoing. Dave knows the town of Bishop inside and out, including its seedier elements. Dave is Harley’s version of Huggy Bear from “Starsky and Hutch,” if Huggy ran a mobile coffeeshop and dressed like a lumberjack. Harley, Sam and Dave form a tight-knit group. The chemistry between the trio reminded me of “Psych,” another series I enjoyed where a goofball and his friends solve crimes.
“Carter” has quite a few similarities to a number of series with a similar plot device. The “actor becomes a real life detective/lawyer/private investigator” trope has been done several times with mixed results. What makes it work in this series is Jerry O’Connell. The veteran actor has shown his versatility for years. He’s played a doofus (“Stand by Me”), a genius (“Sliders”) and a bougie rich guy (“Billions”) with ease, but now he plays them all at once to great effect.
At first glance, Harley Carter comes across as just another entitled, self-centered Hollywood stereotype. But beneath the surface, he’s caring, smarter than he seems and not afraid to take risks for a good cause. Harley’s charisma quickly comes through. That’s a testament to O’Connell’s acting chops.
Lows: Based on the pilot episode, Harley Carter is portrayed as more bumbling idiot than aspiring detective. Yes, he wants to solve a crime, but for reasons that are self-serving. He’s lived a Hollywood lifestyle for so long, he doesn’t understand that he isn’t always right and feels as if he can do whatever he wants. It’s a formula that works because seeing someone that out of touch and oblivious is entertaining.
But from episode two on, the show is inconsistent. Harley starts to become more of a regular person, so the character loses some appeal. Throw in some Encyclopedia Brown-level episodic mysteries, and at times it’s not clear what vibe “Carter” is looking to convey.
Grade (B-): It should come as no surprise that a country known for its kindness chose one of Hollywood’s most well-known nice guys to be the star of this program. As Harley Carter, Jerry O’Connell is likable and relatable, which makes him and his crew of odd friends and family members enjoyable to watch. “Carter” doesn’t always make its intentions clear, and the show can be a bit formulaic, but it’s certainly a series worth checking out.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.