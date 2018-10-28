Cast: Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman,” “Erin Brockovich”), Bobby Cannavale (“Ant-Man,” “The Station Agent”), Stephan James (“Race,” “Selma”), Shea Whigham (“Vice Principals,” “Fargo”), Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Young Guns”), Sissy Spacek (“Carrie,” “The Help”)
Airs: The 10-episode first season premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video
The premise: Four years after a job as a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which helps soldiers acclimate to civilian life, Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) has started anew. Now a waitress in a small town, Heidi leads a simple existence and lives with her mother (Sissy Spacek). But when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to question why she left the center, Heidi realizes there’s more to her past than she remembered.
“Homecoming,” based on the podcast of the same name, is directed by Sam Esmail, creator of “Mr. Robot.” Roberts is an executive producer.
Highs: Atmospheric. That word kept popping into my head during the first four episodes of “Homecoming.” Everything seems to work toward building a particular mood and tone. The cinematography, music and lighting convey different feelings, depending on what’s happening onscreen.
Even the aspect ratios on your TV will be manipulated. Mine kept switching from full screen to a narrow screen with black bars on each side. I didn’t notice at first, and when I did, I thought there was a problem with my screener discs. Nope. This is just another way “Homecoming” builds atmosphere and keeps you on your toes. Nothing is to be taken at face value, and that includes the characters.
Heidi Bergman seems to be a typical counselor, kind, thoughtful and engaging. She clearly wants to help soldiers adapt to a noncombat environment. Her demanding boss and a boyfriend toward whom she feels tepid make her immensely relatable, but that’s Heidi’s life in 2018. In 2022, her life is upended. Frustrated, short on money and working as a waitress, she seems a different person and doesn’t appear to know why.
Heidi’s life is a mystery, and with the tone-setting camera work and audio, viewers get a sense that something is off. This mild aura of confusion is done in a low-key, organic way. It’s a mood applied to every episode.
In the first episode, it’s clear something unusual is happening. By episode four, the tension has been built so convincingly that you could become as paranoid as the characters. “Homecoming” has a riddle to be answered. The plot lines are so well-constructed, you’ll be compelled to find the answer, maybe even rewatch episodes to look for clues.
Lows: Bobby Cannavale plays Colin, Heidi’s pushy boss. He’s the typical, corporate suit: fast-talking, overbearing and enjoying ordering people around. He’s also the one character who sticks out like a sore thumb. Colin is so out of place, it feels as if he’s on the wrong TV show, at least in the first four episodes.
Grade: “Homecoming” has so many subtleties in each 30-minute episode that you can’t help but watch intently. If you blink, you might miss a nuanced bit of dialogue or the camera focusing on something relevant to the plot. This is one of the most carefully crafted programs I’ve seen, with fantastic performances from Roberts and Stephan James (in a breakout role). “Homecoming” is addictive, appointment television and yet another feather in the cap for Amazon’s streaming service.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.