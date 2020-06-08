Attention, Colorado couples: Here’s your chance to star in the next binge-worthy dating show.
Sharp Entertainment is looking for Colorado residents to cast in a new documentary series about the struggles and bliss of romantic relationships.
Here’s the twist for this show: One part of the long-distance couple must live “off the grid” and the other half should be a city dweller.
“We are looking for unmarried couples, in long distance relationships, that are ready to take the next steps in their relationship and move in with their significant other,” the casting call reads.
“This docu-series will follow the city-goer as they take a leap of faith in their long-distance relationship and move in with their partner off-the-grid.”
The show, tentatively called “Mountain Love,” will air on a major cable network. The attached network has not been announced yet.
The nationwide casting search ends Wednesday.
The filming schedule is uncertain, due to COVID-19 concerns. The show will hopefully film this year and air in 2021.
Interested in being on the show? Send an email to mountainlovecasting2020@gmail.com.