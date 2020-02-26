Elizabeth Moen

See Elizabeth Moen open up for Crash Test Dummies on April 19 at The Oriental Theater in Denver.

 Contributed photo

I first heard about Elizabeth Moen, a musician based in Iowa, a few years ago when I was a reporter at a newspaper in that state. I’m happy to hear her beautiful pop/soul music is reaching beyond the Midwest. As it should be. Give her 2018 album“A Million Miles Away” a listen to hear goosebumps-inducing vocals paired with captivating and catchy lyrics. After she entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, her video submission made the publication’s short ”can’t stop watching” list. Better than just streaming Moen’s music? Seeing her do her thing in person. Luckily, the singer is on tour with Crash Test Dummies and you can see both acts play on April 19 at The Oriental Theater in Denver.

