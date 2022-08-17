Two-thirds of The Burney Sisters can’t legally drive a car yet, but they can own a stage like nobody’s business.

The girls — 17-year-old Olivia, 14-year-old Emma and 12-year-old Bella — live at home in Columbia, Mo., where their mom is their manager and their stepdad runs sound and records their jazz, rock, folk and Americana-flavored albums in the basement.

“I love having my siblings in the band,” Emma said. “We didn’t have to audition for anyone. Our voices are different in our own ways, but similar in some ways. We have the same tone, so they mix really well. And we have a lot of time, since we live together, to work on our craft and stage performance.”

The Burney Sisters will perform Saturday at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.

In the beginning, it was only Olivia and Emma. Their unexpected tumble into the music business came via a serendipitous meeting with a musician in their hometown, whom they met while volunteering at a soup kitchen with their mom. He happened to stop by their house one day, started to play Christmas songs and asked if the two girls would harmonize with him. So successful was their tune-making, that he asked if they’d sing on his new album and perform with him at local shows.

When he had to take the winter off from gigging, the girls decided to branch out on their own. Olivia was 11 and Emma was 9 when they started playing shows in 2017. Their first song, “Constellations,” was released on their debut EP in 2017. The album, “Then We’ll Talk,” dropped last year.

“We’ve had to learn through some rough patches,” Emma said. “We do a lot of research on how we need to look on stage. You can always grow and learn.”

Though the girls hadn’t been daydreaming about a career in the industry, they also weren’t strangers to music. After Olivia bought a $1 ukulele at a garage sale and started learning songs, Emma wanted her own instrument to sing along with. She grabbed her mom’s cheap guitar when she was 8, and too small to hold it, she placed it on her lap and plucked it until she got bigger. In time, she began learning bass, piano and fiddle.

As the duo made progress in their singing and songwriting, people kept nudging little sister Bella to join the fray, though she was very “eh, maybe” about it at the time, she said. But she gave it a go, singing with her sisters on their 2019 Christmas single. The duo became a trio, and Bella eventually took away Emma’s bass-playing duties.

“The third-part harmony fills it out so much,” Emma said. “It makes a big difference. The second part was pretty, but the third part is so pretty.”

With two teens and one preteen in a band of home-schooled siblings, it’s easy to imagine the atmosphere might occasionally grow thick with irritation.

“We get on each other’s nerves sometimes, but we have to put that aside for the music,” Emma said. “Over the last few years, we’ve learned to be less snippy with each other and understand we’re all trying to be professionals. For the time slotted for rehearsal we’re not sisters, just bandmates.”

For their mom, April Burney Shafer, it’s been gratifying to watch her girls work hard and succeed, and she’s always preaching the gospel of girl power.

“I want them to know what their skill sets are and to be confident in that,” she said, “and also to connect to as many types of people and see as many types of places and cultures and terrains as they can.”

