“Love Thy Neighbor”

When: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday; runs through March 2

Where: Commonwheel Artists Co-Op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs

Price: Free; commonwheel.com

In the months since Charles H. Rockey died at the age of 87, the beloved painter has been remembered for his love for art, people and Manitou Springs.

There’s one thing Ed McKay can’t forget about Rockey: His face.

McKay didn’t know him that well, but he made a point to paint the man known as the godfather of the Manitou Springs art scene.

His portraits of Rockey, among other works inspired by the late artist, painter and teacher, will be on display during the “Love Thy Neighbor” exhibit, which opens Friday at Commonwheel Artists Co-Op. It runs through March 2. The exhibit also includes some of Rockey’s paintings.

Curator Kelly Green got the idea for the show while she was framing some of Rockey’s work, dating back to at least 1953.

“I was immediately inspired by his work,” she said. “I wondered how many people had art he had inspired in some way.”

Turns out, a lot. More than 20 artists are participating.

“It speaks to his impact in his community,” Green said. “He was such an intensely wonderful person.”

McKay knows that firsthand.

After moving here from St. Louis in 2016, McKay wanted to meet Rockey. For over a year, he stopped by Rockey’s studio every now and then to see if he was around.

Then, one day in May 2018, there was Rockey sitting out front.

McKay asked to take some photos of Rockey to use as guidance for a portrait. He said yes. They went into the studio and talked for awhile, swapping “stories from our lives.”

“He’s the friendliest guy you could ever meet,” McKay said. “He immediately reminded me of my dad.”

Two weeks later, the portrait was done. McKay went back to the studio on Cañon Avenue to show Rockey what he had painted.

“Because he had dementia, he didn’t remember who I was or where I got the painting,” McKay said.

But Rockey liked it. And the painting became popular.

Last June, McKay gave a presentation at the Old Colorado City Public Library about his portrait and the “art icon.” Rockey showed up to the talk.

Researching and giving the presentation inspired McKay to do another portrait.

But Rockey never got to see it. He died on June 16.

“I know him less than probably anybody,” McKay said. “I spent maybe less than 10 hours with him.”

He feels fortunate for that time, though. It left an impression. So did Rockey’s face.

“I just loved his face. I loved the character in his face,” he said. “I wanted to capture his imagination and how he saw life.”

The up-close portrait shows Rockey’s crackly face, soft smile, scraggly white hair and sparkly blue eyes that seem to stare right back at you.

“He has a magnificent face, lined by decades in the sun painting,” McKay said.

McKay said his second portrait of Rockey is for sale, but not the first.

“I just want to hold onto it,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”

The “Love Thy Neighbor” exhibit will not be the last event honoring Rockey. More are being planned throughout the year.

“Everybody loved Rockey,” McKay said. “He is legendary here.”

“Regular Things Happen”

When: Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday; on display through Feb. 28 by appointment only

Where: The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave.

Price: Free; jointhemachine.com

New work from Marina Eckler, a Colorado Springs-based painter and multidisciplinary artist, is on display in this show, called “Regular Things Happen.” It includes projects made with old-school technology to “address some current dilemmas,” which according to the show’s online description include “how to kill time offline, how to avoid plastic, how to connect to the infinite and how to connect to each other. These aren’t exactly “regular” paintings. There are some on waxed canvas that double as shower curtains. There’s a collection of “off-grid” pinball machines and a revival of Brion Gysin’s Dream Machine, a device designed in the 1950s to create drug-free hallucinations. Eckler is also an art instructor at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “Gratitude”

When: Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday; runs through Feb. 27

Where: Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.

Price: Free; facebook.com/kreusergallery

Kreuser Gallery presents the second annual“Gratitude” exhibit, which features pieces from more than 150 area artists. Each artist will exhibit one piece — from photos to oil paintings to sculptures — of their choosing. During the opening reception Friday, there will be live music by It Comes in Waves from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a live performance by Jasmine Dillavou at 7 p.m.

“Representing the West”

When: Free opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday; runs through May 10

Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo

Price: Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for kids, military and seniors and $15 for two-day pass; sdc-arts.org

The annual “Representing the West: A New Frontier” exhibit returns this weekend and looks at the “changing cultures and myths of the American West.” This juried show is open to artists from across the nation. A Coffee with the Curator event is set for 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

“I See London”

When: Opening reception 5-11 p.m. Friday; open 4-7 p.m. each Friday through Feb. 28 or by appointment

Where: The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.

Price: Free; themodbo.com

We all know the childhood chant: “I see London, I see France, I see someone’s underpants.” That rhyme is the inspiration for this show, called “I See London,” which is all about underwear. The group show includes artists Brett Andrus, Riley Bratzler, Lupita Carrasco, Shannon Dunn, Phil Lear, Christian Medovich, Wendy Mike, Cymon Padilla, Jess Preble, Angie Schwickerath and Claire Swinford.

“Temper:” Site Specific Art Installation by Su Kaiden Cho

When: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday; runs through March 16

Where: Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Price: Free; manitouartcenter.org

“Temper” will show off new work by Su Kaiden Cho, an artist born in Seoul, South Korea, who moved to Colorado Springs when he was 9. The solo exhibit features a site-specific glass installation piece. Cho, who went to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, makes art that’s a mix of sculpture, performance fibers and fashion design. His work is influenced by his experiences as a South Korean and an American, saying that his work “raises questions about common standpoints in how beauty is perceived that then ultimately results in internalized self-deprecation among minority races.”

Amanda Hancock, The Gazette