G. Love and Special Sauce
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $25; blacksheeprocks.com
Before they open for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks later this year, catch G. Love and Special Sauce on a much more intimate stage.
“G. Love” is singer Garrett Dutton, who fronts the alternative hip-hop/blues band from Philadelphia known for a laid-back sound and songs about making the world a better place. The group formed in 1993 and released its latest feel-good album, “The Juice,” this year.
The Allman Betts Band with Jackson Stokes
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $37-$47; pikespeakcenter.com
This is not the Allman Brothers Band, but its next generation. This collective is made up of the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, who in 1969 formed the Southern Rock band known for songs such as “Ramblin’ Man.” The new band has Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Berry Oakley Jr. (the son of Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley) joining to play new music and songs made popular by their fathers. The project formed in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band.
Sam Bush
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $20-$69.75; tickets.uccspresents.org
Sam Bush has achieved a lot as a bluegrass vocalist, mandolin player and fiddler. He was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association. Bush also has won several Grammys, including one for best country performance by a duo or group with Emmylou Harris & The Nash Ramblers. Bush fuses bluegrass with a variety of other styles.
Travis Tritt
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $30-$45; pikespeakcenter.com
If you ever find yourself in a bad mood, here’s your cure: Playing Travis Tritt’s hit “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” You sort of have to smile when the infectiously positive 2000 hit comes on, as soon as you hear that the rice is cooking in the microwave. Beyond his biggest hit, Tritt, a two-time Grammy winner, has more songs country fans probably know: “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Help Me Hold On” and “Here’s a Quarter.” Tritt has been playing music since the late 1980s and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992. By now, he’s a country music legend.
Magic Beans
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $7.50-$15; blacksheeprocks.com
This jam band from Boulder is making a splash across Colorado and the country. The genre-blending Magic Beans has been around since 2010 and is known for putting on shows that double as dance parties. The band started its own music festival, called Beanstalk and held each June at Rancho Del Rio. Musical acts Float Like a Buffalo and A-Mac & The Height will open the show.
Amanda Shires
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Price: $25-$30; bluebirdtheater.net
If you’re a fan of The Highwomen, you can thank Amanda Shires for making the country music supergroup happen. Shires came up with the idea and asked Brandi Carlile if she’d join in on what they now call a movement. The result is a remake, if you will, of the The Highwaymen, a group composed of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Shires is continuing to perform her own solo music and is currently on her “Atmosphereless” tour with L.A. Edwards. You can expect to hear country/folk tunes such as “Swimmer” and perhaps a few hits from The Highwomen’s debut album.
AMANDA HANCOCK