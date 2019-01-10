Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.