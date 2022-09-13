111418-ce-tso

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform two shows Nov. 20 at The Broadmoor World Arena. Photo by Jason McEachern

 Jason McEachern File

The progressive rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its new tour to The Broadmoor World Arena this fall.

Comedian Jo Koy to bring new tour to Colorado Springs

The group will perform its show, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More," twice Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. A limited number of $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com or visit the Pikes Peak Center box office.

Colorado Springs gets new bike-themed taproom

The tour features an updated rendition of the longtime group's multi-generational holiday show. A version of the show has been performed for more than two decades. TSO first brought its spectacle of lasers, guitarists floating on platforms and other visual goodies to Colorado Springs in 2001.

Royal Gorge Railroad offers a special way to enjoy Oktoberfest

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments