The progressive rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its new tour to The Broadmoor World Arena this fall.
The group will perform its show, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More," twice Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. A limited number of $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com or visit the Pikes Peak Center box office.
The tour features an updated rendition of the longtime group's multi-generational holiday show. A version of the show has been performed for more than two decades. TSO first brought its spectacle of lasers, guitarists floating on platforms and other visual goodies to Colorado Springs in 2001.