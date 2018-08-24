The Colorado State Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 3 in Pueblo with the Oak Ridge Boys kicking off the first night, playing hits such as “Elvira” and “Thank God for Kids.”
1.) The music
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of dancing to your favorite radio hits live. Trust me, your mediocre car speakers don’t really do any band justice. I’m excited to see Old Dominion on the lineup for the Colorado State Fair this year, and I’m already envisioning the crowd dancing to hits like “Written in the Sand,” “Break Up with Him” and “Snapback.” But, if throwbacks are more your style, hall-of-famers like the Oak Ridge Boys and Joan Jett & the Black Hearts will keep your ears appeased this year, too.
2.) The rodeo
Whether the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo or the ranch rodeo brings you to your feet, you can get your fill of action at this year’s Colorado State Fair. My favorite event to watch is saddle bronc riding, but I’m just a horse girl. The PRCA rodeo kicks off the fair, with competition on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The ranch rodeo picks up on Tuesday. They’re all ticketed events, but for the broncs? It’s worth a few bucks.
3.) The food
There are few times of the year that such a gluttonous diet reigns supreme. Deep-fried, sugar-coated everything-on-a-stick awaits you at every corner. Need I say more?
4.) The memories
Especially for youngsters, memories of the state fair last a lifetime. Whether it’s the giant plushy elephant they won at a carnival booth, watching all of the animals in the 4-H competitions and the rodeo or eating food bigger than their face, the fair is a truly unique experience. Families and friends can strengthen their bonds, enjoying a carefree day in childhood wonderland.
This event sounds like a nail-biter, so nervous Nellies beware. Kids from across Colorado will come on down to the state fair to enter their rocks into one of two competitions: farthest distance roller or best dressed. Whether you want to see some rocks in their Sunday best or enjoy the rock and roll of betting on which will take the gold, this event is sure to be everything you think it will be.