The best nachos I’ve had in a long time had a lofty name: The Lord’s Chips. Twelve Thirty One Craft Kitchen provideth.
The food truck found at FH Beerwork East (2490 Victor Place) also boasts some creative tacos and salsas. But seriously, get the nachos, well worth the price, especially if you’re willing to share (full order $14, add $2.50 for meat).
The Lord’s Chips are heavenly and hearty, thick enough to carry the gooey goodness of cheeses, pico de gallo, pickled peppers, sriracha aioli and cilantro lime cream.