This summer, Switchbacks Entertainment is hosting two weekend events at Weidner Field for friends and family to enjoy live music, a blockbuster on the jumbotron, and even a chance to fight some zombies.

On Saturday, 2022 hit film “Top Gun: Maverick” will screen on the jumbotron as the second installation of Weidner Field’s annual Movie Night. Before the film, patrons are invited to play backyard games while the Jake Loggins Band performs.

“We thought it would be a really great choice since we have the military base community here in Colorado Springs,” said Switchbacks Entertainment event coordinator Lee Reijgers.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun,” racked up six Academy Awards nominations and a win for best sound, which according to Reijgers was part of the reason they chose this film.

“The stadium has an incredible sound system. When we’re selecting what movies to play here, that’s something we consider. We want to play off of what will have an overall better experience for our guests.”

Meanwhile, in partnership with Dart Wars, the first “Dart Zone Blaster Bash” will hit the field Aug. 11. After choosing a time slot anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours, players can navigate an obstacle course and play various dart games.

From 6 p.m.-10 p.m., 20 actors from Hellscream Haunted House will join the mix to create an immersive zombie chase experience that participants can battle.

“We’ll have the whole entire stadium to use: the field, the concourse areas, the stairs ... and the lights will be off,” Reijgers said.

“The actors will probably take it down a notch — it’s not a haunted house. But we do want them to know that hey, this is what you got yourselves into. So be prepared!”