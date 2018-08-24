The food is a quintessential part of a thorough state fair experience. State fairs are famous for offering a wide variety of quirky deep-fried foods, and the 2018 Colorado State Fair is no exception.
Devin Vaughn is the commercial exhibits and food coordinator for the state fair in Pueblo, and she recommended that foodies explore some quirkier options this year.
The first food she recommended is new to the fair this year, and while it doesn't have a bite anymore, it definitely used to. Gator on a stick will be served up by a new food vendor, Seafood Cajun Concessions.
Vaughn said that Cajun food has never been served at the state fair, and other Cajun options will include popcorn shrimp and Cajun fries.
Another new food that visitors can taste this year are mini doughnuts. Bite-sized versions of the traditional treat will be served up by the bag at Granny's Mini Donuts.
Pueblo restaurant Giodone's Italian Bar & Grill will be at the state fair, serving up a snack that Vaughn said is "very unique to Pueblo," a tempura-dipped fried Pueblo chile.
Of course, the fair will be host to some traditional fare as well, including indian fry bread tacos, served up by Sugar's Concessions.
Lastly, batter up – because Tony's Concessions will be deep-frying Oreos, Twinkies and Snickers.
There are over 45 vendors that will be scattered throughout the fairgrounds, Vaughn said. So, visitors will have to be on the lookout for their food favorites.