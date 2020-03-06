Get set for Bravo’s “Top Chef” reality cooking show, airing March 19with an all-star cast. Competitors for the 17th season converge in Los Angeleswith cheftestants from previous years. Sorry, Brother Luck devotees, he didn’t make the cut, but one of his buddies, who has made appearances in Colorado Spring did: Joe Sasto. Luck and Sasto were competitors on season 15, which took place in the Centennial State. Visit bravotv.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

