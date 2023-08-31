Labor Day weekend is here!

Here’s what's going on around Colorado:

Commonwheel Artists Art Festival

Join the Commonwheel Artist Co-op for its 49th annual Labor Day Art Festival in historic Manitou Springs.

The festival will host a variety of artists, from potters and jewelers to painters and photographers. There will also be local musicians playing live music, and several food vendors.

The festival is family friendly, with several kids' activities including face painting, balloon artists and giant soap bubbles.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. More information can be found at commonwheel.com/festival.

Labor Day Lift Off

This weekend in Colorado Springs, head to Memorial Park to enjoy mornings and evenings filled with hot air balloons, live music and family fun.

The 47th annual Labor Day Lift Off, which is the third-largest hot air balloon festival in the country, will feature 75 balloons in an event that's free for all.

More information is available at: coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/.

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally in Durango will return with races, stunt shows, demos, vendors and live music.

At the rally, ride the Million Dollar Highway, watch flat track races, enjoy stunt shows like the Ives Brothers Wall of Death and see custom builds .

The rally will start Thursday and continue through Sunday across three locations: Durango Harley-Davidson, Sky Ute Casino Resort and La Plata County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com.

Denver Ukefest

Ever wanted to go to a festival centered around ukeleles? Look no further than the Denver Ukefest.

The festival is designed for ukelele enthusiasts and players of all skill levels, with a full day dedicated to interactive workshops. The festival will conclude with a performances by Bobby Alu, Halau Kalama Hula School and The Milk Blossoms.

The festival will kick off Friday with an evening concert, and will continue into Saturday with workshops and a final show — all at Swallow Hill in Denver. Tickets available at swallowhillmusic.org/ukefest.

Telluride Film Festival

This year will be the 50th Telluride Film Festival, featuring more than 50 programs screened in 11 venues. The most popular films will be repeatedly screened throughout the weekend.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The festival opens Thursday and continues through Labor Day. More information can be found at telluridefilmfestival.org.

Four Corners Folk Festival

This three-day folk music festival in Pagosa Springs is packed with different artists, workshops and activities.

Featuring main stage folk artists like Bruce Cockburn, Peter Rowan, Amythyst Kiah and Gangstagrass, the 27th annual festival will have music playing from 11 a.m. through the night.

Kids are welcome, with those 12 and under getting in free. More information at ksutpresents.org/fourcornersfolkfestival.

Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival

This year marks the 48th annual Breckenridge Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival.

This free fine arts festival will host more than 100 artists from Saturday through Monday in the Colorado Mountain College parking lot. The event showcases 13 categories of art, including jewelry, wood, photography, painting and sculpture, among others.

Check out mountainartfestivals.com/festivals-calendar/48th-breckenridge-gathering-at-the-great-divide-art-festival-kg7ep-ywlcj for more information.

Keystone Oktoberfest

The mountain town is hosting its Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, with a host of activities for the whole family. Kids can enjoy Kinderfest, which will have crafts and dance performances from the Denver German Traditional Dance Group. Adults can also partake in the fun with a variety of craft beers.

More information at keystonefestivals.com.

Caveman Music Festival

Three days. Two stages. More than 20 artists.

That’s what to expect for the Caveman Music Festival in Weston. Held at Monument Lake Resort, there’s plenty of space for outdoor lovers to camp, fish and hike while at the festival.

More information can be found at cavemanmusicfestival.com.

Harvest Festival

Spend the weekend “harvesting community spirit” at Windsor’s 101st Harvest Festival.

This year’s festival is jam-packed with activities, with a farmers market and concert on Saturday, a hot air balloon launch and craft fair Sunday, topped off with a parade on Labor Day.

More information is available at windsorharvestfest.com.