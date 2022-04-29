Hey, Broadway babies. Your new season at Pikes Peak Center is ready for ogling.

The American Theatre Guild’s 2022-23 Broadway season is flush with Tony Award winners, an Aretha Franklin tribute and musicals based on popular films.

Season tickets are $182-$365 and on sale now. Member benefits include ticket exchanges, show swaps, discounted additional tickets and more. Single tickets will be available in late summer or early fall. Call 800-776-7469 or go online to BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com.

• Dec. 5-7: “9 to 5 The Musical”: Based on the 1980 film “9 to 5,” starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, three female co-workers have had it with their sexist boss and concoct a plan to get revenge.

• Jan. 17: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”: The production honors the singular voice and career of Franklin, taking audiences on a journey through her life and greatest hits with a live band and vocalists.

• Jan. 30-Feb. 1: “Tootsie”: In the Tony Award-winning show, based on the eponymous 1982 comedy, Michael Dorsey, an actor desperate for work, takes drastic measures to land a job.

• April 17-19: “Anastasia”: Based on the 1997 film, a woman goes on an adventure to discover her past, enlists the help of a handsome ex-aristocrat, and evades pursuit by a Soviet officer determined to silence her.

• May 23-25, 2023: “Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady”: The Tony Award winner tells the classic story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a professor who endeavors to transform her into a lady.