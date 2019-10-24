If you don’t like The Highwomen, we can’t be friends.
OK, maybe that’s too harsh. What I really mean is this: If you don’t appreciate the female country supergroup and what they’re trying to say, I might call you out for not getting it. Realistically, though, I’d just encourage you to listen closer.
The Highwomen — made up of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires — formed this year with a clear goal: to start a movement. And that’s what they’ve done.
Each of the singers is intimately aware that country radio drastically underplays their voices compared to their male peers. They want to challenge that.
The movement got a loud start at the Highwomen’s first public performance during this summer’s Newport Folk Festival. Dolly Parton sang on stage with them. There may not be a brighter sign that something’s working than Dolly’s instant blessing.
The spotlight has, deservedly, stayed on the Highwomen.
The group’s debut self-titled album came out in September and quickly claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
In a recent appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Shires talked about the origins of the Highwomen, an idea she had playing off the male supergroup called The Highwaymen made up of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson.
“I was inspired by my daughter, I think, because she was starting to show signs of wanting to play music maybe when she grows up,” Shires said on TV. “I thought the worst thing that could happen is she would go for country because there are only currently two women’s voices that you can actually hear.”
The first time she met Americana powerhouse Carlile, Shires went up to her and blurted out, “Hi, I’m Amanda Shires. And I want to start a band called the Highwomen with you.”
They filled out the group with country superstar Morris and Hemby, a longtime songwriting force in Nashville.
So far, it’s easy to be a superfan of the supergroup. Hearing these four distinct voices intertwine is by itself a delight.
Their songs are something special, too.
When I saw Carlile during her three-night stint at Mission Ballroom in Denver, I was so happy her set included two songs by the Highwomen. First up was “Crowded Table,” which stresses inclusivity with the chorus, “I want a house with a crowded table. And place by the fire for everyone.”
The group is all for togetherness, no matter gender. In a recent interview, Carlile said, “We tend to just call everybody a Highwoman.”
In Denver, she also sang the path-paving “If She Ever Leaves Me,” which opens with a woman saying to a man across the bar, “I see you watch her from across the room, dancing her home in your mind,” and later saying, “By the third drink, you’ll find out she’s mine.” The group describes it as a “gay country song,” which stands out because, well, those don’t really exist. Carlile’s sweet singing of it welcomed many cheers at the Mission Ballroom.
But that was just a small taste of the Highwomen’s sound, which honors traditional country and steps outside what’s often played on country radio.
In their songs, they tell a range of nuanced female stories, from mothering an only child to not being ready for motherhood.
We need to hear these stories and all the female stories in between. It seems the Highwomen are on it.
They tell exes not to call with another emergency and talk about, if they fit, buying 11 pairs of shoes. In “Redesigning Women,” they sing about “Running the world while we’re cleaning up the kitchen.” They stand up for their worth, catchily singing,“I’m gonna be somebody’s lucky penny someday, instead of rollin’ ‘round in your pocket like loose change.”
I’ve read a lot about the lack of equality in mainstream country music. One of my first stories for The Gazette was on the topic, and I talked to newcomer Tenille Townes and veteran singer Deana Carter (“Strawberry Wine” among other hits) about it.
They both told me, essentially, the gender disparity is a real thing.
It’s obvious when you turn on country radio and it could take an hour, from my experience, to hear a female voice.
That’s why the Highwomen are here. They’re here to say: “Listen to women and girls.”
And the more women come together, perhaps, the more they’ll be heard.