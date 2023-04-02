Using watercolor and ink, local artist Michelle Thomsen is raising money to help Ukrainians affected by war.

Thomsen, who works as a graphic designer at The Gazette, is selling prints of her painting that captures St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Kyiv. Proceeds will go to the Salvation Army’s disaster and refugee relief in Ukraine.

“I thought if I created something that celebrated the beauty of Ukraine and its people that then I could raise money that way,” she said.

Thomsen was inspired to start the project after hearing from a friend in Ukraine.

“Like all of us, I heard about the war going on over there. I have a friend that lived in Ukraine for many years and she had mentioned that they still needed help,” she said. “I thought for a long time about what I could do to raise money.”

The piece, “To Ukraine, With Love,” is the start of a new series Thomsen has decided to embark on. She plans to continue raising money for those in need by selling paintings of relevant locations.

Her next project will focus on Turkey and Syria, she said. Proceeds from that print will help victims of the recent earthquakes rebuild.

“I’m really trying with each piece of art I create to capture something beautiful about the country or place that I’m representing,” she said.

She even hopes to tackle Colorado Springs at some point for the Empty Stocking Fund.