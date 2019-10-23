‘Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $39 to $90; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
The popular “Long Island Medium” will return to town, perfectly timed with Halloween, when the thinning of the veils between the dead and the living is at its peak, according to folklore.
Caputo certainly knows her way around the world of the dead. The medium, which is somebody who channels deceased folks, has relayed many messages throughout the 14 seasons of her TLC show. Her latest premiered this month and once again features her giving readings to unsuspecting people she encounters.
The lady with the big personality and even bigger hair promises to channel your dead friends and relatives during her upcoming show. Bring your tissues.
‘Baby Shark Live’
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver
Price: $29.50 to $59.50; 303-623-0106, altitudetickets.com
Apologies in advance.
Just when you thought the mind-numbing earworm “Baby Shark” was on its way out, it’s back in all its subversive glory.
The popular kids song is now a children’s show about Baby Shark, his friend Pinkfong and their grand sea adventures.
Listen for new and old songs “Five Little Monkeys,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.” No word on whether any of these can top the loathed-by-parents-everywhere original jingle. (One exception: Washington, D.C., where the Nationals baseball team adopted “Baby Shark” as its unofficial anthem on the way to a World Series berth.)
Amazingly, the Pinkfong tune debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard charts, and now has more than 3.5 billion views on YouTube.
David Sedaris
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $28 to $51; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
Those who listen to NPR are probably well-versed in the phenomenon of David Sedaris, an essayist-turned-monologist whose fans love his droll sense of humor. He’s the man behind the famous 1999 essay “Santaland Diaries,” the true account of his two seasons working as an elf at Macy’s department store in New York. Since then, he’s released well-received collections of his thoughts, including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and his most recent, the 2018 New York Times bestseller “Calypso,” which mines the treasure trove of middle age and mortality.
‘Heidi’ by First Company
When: Opens Friday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 3
Where: First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $12 to $15, $5 students; 471-8522, fumc-cs.org
The church theater group aims big with their annual spring and fall productions.”Heidi,” based on the 1881 children’s book by Swiss author Johanna Spyri, features a 5-year-old orphan who’s sent to the Alps with her reclusive grandfather. She becomes friends with a goat herder and other people in the village, before being sent as a companion to the home of Clara, a rich girl in a wheelchair.
The Antici-pations Present: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
When: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Nov. 1-3, 6 and 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: The Cellar at Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St.
Price: $18 to $50; 306-5006, carterpayne.se/the-rocky-horror-picture-show
You could go about attending your first live shadow cast of the 1975 cult classic starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick in a couple of ways: with zero knowledge of what’s about to happen or with some prepared props and comebacks to the on-screen dialogue and music.
This is not the movie to attend if you like to relax back with popcorn and get immersed in the big-screen antics. Here you’ll find actors pantomiming the action and dialogue in front of the screen, lots of attendees dressed up as characters from the film, and audience members who employ the use of props, such as water guns and slices of toast, and throw them at the stage or use them at agreed-upon moments during the film.
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette