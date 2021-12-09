This is not “The Nutcracker” and this is not “A Christmas Carol.”
This is a holiday show unlike most traditional holiday shows. But it has become a tradition for many of its performers and attendees.
Millibo Art Theatre has hosted its “Yule Be Naughty” cabaret each December since moving into its location on South Tejon Street in 2013.
After a virtual version in 2020, in-person performances return this weekend for the holiday cabaret’s eight annual run.
Each performance features a mix of aerial acrobatics, singing, comedy sets and circus acts. And each performance will be a little different, thanks to some improvisation and welcomed audience interaction.
As one of the featured comedians, Hannah Rockey, said, “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Jim Jackson, the theater’s executive director, knows that it’s something he looks forward to each year.
“What’s nice is we get to do a twist on the holiday traditions or reinvent them,” he said. “It’s really fun.”
Jackson will serve as the show’s emcee and play a “grumpy elf.” He’s one of eight performers in the show, as is Millibo artistic director Birgitta De Pree, who will bring back her alter ego Babette Matdiva.
Jackson and De Pree say the show feels more like a holiday gathering than a night at the theater. As attendees arrive, they will be greeted with an array of desserts and cups of “Glogg,” which they describe as “an adventurous Viking drink.”
“For most people, it’s surprising how much it feels like a party,” De Pree said. “For the performers, they feel like they’re right singing in somebody’s living room.”
As happens with good parties, there will be a mix of laughter and tender moments. Two performers are teaming up to sing a unique version of “Hallelujah,” inspired by a Mozart number and the song of the same name by Leonard Cohen.
And the show will, hopefully, leave people in a more festive spirit than when they arrived.
When the Millibo staff was first coming up with the show, they were thinking about how early the sun sets this time of year as well as how the holidays can dampen moods.
“We thought about this being the darkest time of the year,” De Pree said. “This is about bringing light into the darkness. Holidays have that theme, so that’s what we wanted to do. Bring light and levity to people.”
This year will be even more special as a sign of live theater coming back, Jackson said.
“We have had so much connecting on Zoom or keeping ourselves far apart,” he said. “There is nothing like a live performance and being part of a room full of laughter together.”