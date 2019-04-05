Colorado Springs will be well-represented at Red Rocks this summer.
Pop rock band OneRepublic, which got its start here in 2002, will perform Aug. 26 with the Colorado Symphony in Morrison. Tickets are $49.95 to $149.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The group, founded by lead singer Ryan Tedder and lead guitarist Zach Filkins, who met while playing soccer at Colorado Springs Christian School in 1996, released its debut album, "Dreaming Out Loud," in 2007. The band's fourth album, "Oh My My," dropped in 2016 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts. Hit singles include "Wherever I Go," "Kids" and "Let's Hurt Tonight."