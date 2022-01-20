What happens when most of life is behind you?
Playwright Tom Stoppard’s 2005 translation of French playwright Gérald Sibleyras’ 2003 play “Heroes” chronicles the lives of three World War I veterans. Philippe (Michael Augenstein), Gustave (Michael Miller) and Henri (Sol Chavez) spend their days at a retired soldiers home in France in 1959, where they bicker, banter, rant, reminisce about the war and plot their escape, not to mention keep up a running conversation with a life-sized stone dog sculpture.
They each have their own backstory to contend with: Philippe has shrapnel in his head and suffers from constant blackouts, Gustave is afraid to venture away from the home, and Henri has grown complacent with his surroundings.
The 90-minute show opens Thursday at Millibo Art Theatre and runs through Feb. 6.
“They all have distinct personalities and they all depend on one another,” said director Eve Tilley. “It’s about the three of them trying to face or not face the reality of their mortality. It’s hilarious and meaningful and a little disturbing sometimes.”
Doing the show has been on Chavez and Miller’s to-do list for years.
“Imagine your grandpa with two of his friends sitting around,” Miller said. “The best way to describe me and Sol is the two old guys (Statler and Waldorf) in the Muppets. And Michael’s the perfect foil.”
His character, Gustave, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Miller said, and he’s let it affect his relationships in a detrimental way.
“The three characters are at the end of the run,” he said. “There’s that whole realization that this is the best it’s going to get. Be grateful for your three hots and a cot.”
The show is one of few that offers substantial roles to older men, Tilley said. And anything by Stoppard is a win for her.
“Stoppard is like reading poetry,” she said. “He’s one of the great playwrights of the world. The dialogue is brilliant and the pictures painted by the actors as they travail through life is never maudlin or sentimental. It would be so easy to take the subject matter and butcher it with sentimentality. These are men striving to live despite not being able to live in circumstances others live in.”
