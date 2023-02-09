For the past few years, Jimmy Holmes has written Elvis tribute artist as his occupation on his 1040 tax form.

Not Elvis impersonator, mind you.

“According to IRS records, there are 80,000 people who say they’re Elvis impersonators and make money from it,” Holmes said from his home in Indiana. “Some don’t like to say Elvis impersonator. Some like to go by Elvis tribute artist. Impersonator gives it an ‘uncle at a Halloween party wearing a costume’ feel.”

He’s one of three Elvis tribute artists starring in “Can’t Help Falling in Love: Memories of Elvis: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Experience.” Patrick Johnson and Aurora-based Nevan Castañeda also will help re-create a musical timeline of Elvis, from his ’50s rockabilly years to Las Vegas in the ’70s. The show is Saturday at Boot Barn Hall.

Holmes will star as Elvis in his later years.

“I’m a big fan of Elvis from when he came back in 1968, when he returned to live performances,” he said. “When I was a kid and first saw videos of Elvis, there was something about him with the jumpsuits and outfits and how he was on stage. I thought he was the coolest thing.”

It didn’t hurt that his father also was an Elvis tribute artist when Holmes was a kid. He still uses some of his dad’s old costumes.

Before his current gig, Holmes had an original rock ‘n’ roll band that played around Chicago. But when the pandemic anesthetized his performance options, he decided the time was right to channel Elvis. The trickiest part? The vocals. And Elvis’ talent for singing is what so many people forget about him, he thinks.

“I think that’s misunderstood — how great of a singer he was,” Holmes said. “He was not a guy with a stage gimmick with costumes and flamboyance. He was a great singer.”

It’s also been a challenge for the 24-year-old performer to become the 34-year-old Elvis.

“When I go on stage I flip things to be able to get into his mind and what would he do in this moment,” Holmes said.

But more than anything, the tribute artist appreciates how Elvis always remained true to himself.

“He didn’t copy anybody with his performance or the way he sang,” Holmes said. “He was just an original who forged his own path and forged a path for many other musicians to follow. So many saw him as an influence — he helped open up rock ‘n’ roll so others could follow that path.”

