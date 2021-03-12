Here are some places to be festive on St. Paddy’s Day:
• The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive, offering full Irish lamb dinner, corned beef and cabbage, and Shamrock Martinis. Irish Scotty will be playing at 8 p.m. Call 598-2802.
• Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, offering a shepherd’s pie ready-to-cook meal and Rueben sandwich for the month of March. Visit tinyurl.com/wkf8ee97.
• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (several locations) offers Irish Red – ShamRocked red beer through March 21 and limited-time Irish nachos. Visit oldchicago.com.
Wine dinner
There will be a wine dinner at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. Eighth St., at 7 p.m. March 24 with limited seating. For $85, you get a four-course meal paired with Napa Valley wines. Reservations at 630-3631.
