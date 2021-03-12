Colorado Springs has new eatery to explore at boutique hotel downtown

Shamrock Martinis are served at The Great British Food Co. Courtesy photo

 courtesy photo

Here are some places to be festive on St. Paddy’s Day:

• The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive, offering full Irish lamb dinner, corned beef and cabbage, and Shamrock Martinis. Irish Scotty will be playing at 8 p.m. Call 598-2802.

• Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, offering a shepherd’s pie ready-to-cook meal and Rueben sandwich for the month of March. Visit tinyurl.com/wkf8ee97.

• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (several locations) offers Irish Red – ShamRocked red beer through March 21 and limited-time Irish nachos. Visit oldchicago.com.

Wine dinner

There will be a wine dinner at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. Eighth St., at 7 p.m. March 24 with limited seating. For $85, you get a four-course meal paired with Napa Valley wines. Reservations at 630-3631.

