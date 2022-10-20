Oh, the horror (movies)! Where there’s nothing to fear but fear itself … and maybe spilled popcorn and a future nightmare or two.
“The horror genre is still so popular especially around the Halloween season mainly because deep down we all like to feel afraid of something that we know couldn’t possibly hurt us,” said Ralph Giordano, of the Independent Film Society of Colorado.
“There’s a safety net in that. However, there is always that ‘what if’ possibility. So we remind ourselves that it’s only a movie. But … is it?”
The Colorado Springs-based group will host its seventh annual horror film fest this weekend, bringing a curated collection of frights, from vintage and more modern times, to Cottonwood Center for the Arts.
The selections run the gamut of fear, campy to creepy to over-the-top, all frights best experienced in good company, Giordano said.
“Some of the films we show are from the ‘60s and ‘70s; some are from the height of the horror era, which is the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said. “We poke fun at it too. A lot of the films we show are B and C level films. That’s the fun of our festival. It’s a really good mix.”
Each day is themed. Friday (“needs brains, live brains”) focuses on the zombie genre, with films including “Rabid Grannies” (1988) and “Return of the Living Dead” (1985).
“Don’t lose your head” Saturday kicks off with a free 11 a.m. screening of the 1962 movie “The Brain that Wouldn’t Die,” and ends with a 9 p.m. showing of the 2000 Christian Bale movie “American Psycho,” based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis.
“Some people don’t call this a horror film, but we do. It’s kind of a cult movie favorite,” Giordano said. “What I love about that film, as intense as it is, it’s directed by a woman.”
“Power Tool Sunday” gets buzzing early with a screening of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 11 a.m. Sunday.
Several of the films, including “Tormented” (1960) and “The Slumber Party Massacre” (1982), are “talk-back,” meaning the audience is meant to engage with the actors and action on screen. “Talking and yelling at the screen is encouraged. In fact we’ll incite that,” Giordano said.
The three-day fest includes 12 films and one documentary, as well as horror shorts by Colorado filmmakers, some of whom will be on hand to discuss their work, and the horror genre in general, with the audience.
Film experts will give some context and background before each screening, to “kind of set the tone,” Giordano said.
Tickets can be purchased individually, or a $50 VIP pass gets you access to all films, plus a beer from Fossil Brewing, a souvenir pint glass, popcorn and an IFSOC sticker.
“I think that’s the best way to see everything and the best way to go if you’re really a horror fan,” Giordano said.