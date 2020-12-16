Three different local broadcasters from three different TV stations announced they are leaving Colorado Springs.
On Dec. 11, KOAA-TV sports director Dylan Scott, who joined the station in August 2019 as a replacement for Grant Meech, announced that he was leaving.
"Effective January 31st, I'll be stepping down as sports director for KOAA-TV," Scott posted on his Twitter page. "For the last year and a half, I've given everything I have to bring the best coverage to southern Colorado. From the preps to college to the pros, I hope I made you proud and excited to tune in nightly."
Scott also stated in his farewell tweet that he's heading back east to spend time with his family.
On Dec. 15, Fox 21 reporter Lauren McDonald, who joined the station in 2016, announced that she was leaving the station on her Facebook page.
"Today marks my last day field reporting 'Live & Local' at FOX21 News," McDonald wrote. "I'll soon be heading home to the Carolinas for a new morning role in Charlotte. While I'm thrilled for this opportunity and to be closer to home, I can't express how much I'll miss this community and all of the wonderful people I've met along the way."
McDonald's last day at Fox 21 is Dec. 22.
On Wednesday, KKTV reporter Olivia DaRocha, who joined the station in Oct. 2019, announced that she was leaving the station to be a multi-media journalist in Providence, R.I.
"In just a few short weeks, I’ll be joining @ABC6 as their newest MMJ," wrote DaRocha on her Twitter page. "I am beyond excited to continue telling stories on the East Coast. Colorado, thank you for everything. I’ll never forget the people I’ve met here and these last 14 months."
