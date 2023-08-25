Colorado Springs’ 8th annual Comic Con is on, with thousands heading to the Broadmoor World Arena over the weekend to celebrate entertainment culture.

With a slew of celebrity guests — from Cassandra Peterson, “Elvira's Movie Macabre” to William Shatner, “Star Trek” — and a variety of fun vendors, this is expected to be the biggest year yet.

If You Go What: Colorado Springs Comic Con When: 3-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Where: Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Price: Starting at $44; cscomiccon.com; 774-365-4888

The three-day event will host more than 70 celebrity guests, along with over 100 vendors selling everything from Funko pops to comic books and collectibles.

Many attendees are coming to see their favorite celebrity, like Dreya Rathke, who came from Westminster to see several “Futurama” stars.

“Usually guests is what I look at, so we're here for Billy West and John DiMaggio from Futurama is really the big pull,” Rathke said.

Rathke has been to the Colorado Springs Comic Con several times, and says she enjoys the laid-back atmosphere of the event compared to similar ones.

“This one specifically, I knew it was going to be smaller than Denver. So I was kind of more excited for that,” she said. “Lineups as far as celebrities, signatures and stuff like that, too, it's fun. And it's great people watching, too.”

Rathke attended the event with her cousin, J.D. Arvizo from Pueblo, who is thrilled to see Joey Fatone.

“I’m a huge NSYNC fan, especially Joey Fatone,” Arvizo said. “He is my hero, and I’m especially excited to see him.”

Cosplayers came out in full force to the event, with individuals coming as Spiderman to Princess Bubblegum (“Adventure Time”) and everything in-between.

Joe Ramski, who came all the way from Denver, dressed as Will Ferrell from the “More Cowbell” SNL sketch. True to the character, Ramski played the cowbell around the event, drawing laughs from other attendees.

“I've been to this one every single year it’s happened,” Ramski said. “I did this last year at a Fan Expo in Denver, and it went over very well. Everybody thought it was hilarious. That's why I'm doing it again, because I haven't done it here and everybody gets a kick out of it.”

Some came in group costumes, like the Sanchez's, who dressed as Oompa Loompas from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," with green wigs and white overalls. Rob Sanchez said a big draw to the Colorado Springs Comic Con is the number of people who have fun by coming in costume.

"The lines aren't as bad as up in Denver, and people are real friendly, it's been fun to take pictures, a lot of people are in costume," Sanchez said.