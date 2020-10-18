It’s time to take a closer look at the interesting history of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Learn all about Thomas Jefferson’s surprising Pikes Peak connection, the four Navy ships named after the state and Colorado Springs’ history with coal.
Colorado Springs coal
Most Colorado residents are familiar with the state’s gold and silver mining history, but coal once was a significant part of the Colorado Springs economy. From the late 19th century to the early 20th century, 80 coal mines operated in Colorado Springs. The Pike-View mine was the largest and operated for more than 50 years, providing more than half of all the local coal mined.
According to the Pikes Peak Library District video “Framing Community, Exposing Identity: The Pike View Coal Mine.” J.R. McKinney bought the mine and two mules for $800 in 1897. In 1910, it was purchased by Golden Cyle Mill, which used a third of the mine’s coal to power its property.
At its most productive point in the late 1940s, the mine produced between 850 to 1,100 tons of coal a day with the aid of a 75-mile-long internal railway system. On site were 51 housing units and recreational facilities that included tennis courts and a baseball diamond.
The mine shut down in 1957 after producing approximately 8.8 million tons of coal between 1897 and 1957. It was near the present-day Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Colorado land was part of bigger buy
The area that eventually would become Colorado Springs was part of the Louisiana Purchase in a historic land deal negotiated by Thomas Jefferson with Napolean Bonaparte in 1803.
The 828,000 square miles bought for $15 million was a heck of a bargain and included what eventually would be half of the state of Colorado. It also almost doubled the size of the United States. The purchase included land from what would eventually become 15 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.
France only controlled a small fraction of the area it sold to the United States, with most of it inhabited by Native Americans, so a number of expeditionary teams were sent out to explore the area. Most notable for Colorado Springs- area residents was the second of two expeditions by Zebulon Pike.
From 1805–1806, Pike surveyed the upper northern reaches of the Mississippi River. During his second expedition, which lasted from 1806-1807, Pike was ordered to find the headwaters of the Red and Arkansas Rivers. The latter led him to the area that would eventually become Colorado Springs and a failed attempt to climb the mountain that would later be named after him.
Colorado Springs city borders would become a part of the Kansas Territory in 1854. Rapid growth due to the Pikes Peak Gold Rush from 1858-1831 led to the region becoming part of the Colorado Territory in 1861.The boundaries of the Colorado Territory were identical with those of the current state of Colorado. Colorado City was the capital of the Colorado Territory from 1861-1862.
The USS Colorado
Four US naval ships have held the name USS Colorado. The first was a 3,400-long-ton, three-masted steam screw frigate named after the Colorado River. The ship was put to sea in Boston in 1858, was used during the Civil War and decommissioned in 1876. The second USS Colorado was a Pennsylvania-class armored cruiser. The ship launched in 1903 and would later be renamed the USS Pueblo.
From 1924-1941, the battleship Colorado was part of the Pacific Fleet. Although based in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, during the 1941 attack the Colorado was in Puget Sound Naval Yard in Washington for repairs. She’d quickly join the fight against the Japanese.
The Colorado was in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese signed the Instrument of Surrender on Sept. 2, 1946, and was decommissioned in 1947. A spare helm from the ship is on display at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
A new USS Colorado, this time a Virginia-class submarine, was commissioned in 2018. Lt. j.g. Michael Nielsen of Arvada designed the ship’s crest. The crest is shaped like a horse and has a prominent C, similar to the Colorado state flag.
