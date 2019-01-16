The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.
Karas talked about Thursday's performance by the all-male Les Ballets de Trockadero Monte Carlo at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center in Pueblo, comedian Chris D'Elia's Thursday performance at Pikes Peak Center, and "It's Not You, It's Me. — The Second City" touring comedy show at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College on Friday.
