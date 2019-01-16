trockadero ballet photo by Zoran Jelenic_paquita.jpg
The all-male ballet troupe Les Ballets de Trockadero Monte Carlo performs at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center in Pueblo on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

 Zoran Jelenic
The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about Thursday's performance by the all-male Les Ballets de Trockadero Monte Carlo at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center in Pueblo, comedian Chris D'Elia's Thursday performance at Pikes Peak Center, and "It's Not You, It's Me. — The Second City" touring comedy show at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College on Friday.

Learn more about these and other weekend entertainment options at gazette.com/arts-entertainment/

