Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland will perform his standup act on Saturday at the Side Door in Colorado Springs. Read more about this and find other options for weekend fun at gazette.com/arts-entertainment/

 Courtesy of Adam Cayton-Holland
The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about the Frontmen concert at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Thursday and Friday, comedian Adam Cayton-Holland's Saturday night standup act at the Side Door, and the Saturday and Sunday performances of "Appalachian Spring" and "The Unicorn, the Gorgon and the Manticore" by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble at the Ent Center for the Arts.

She also mentioned that Tuesday, Feb. 19, is the last day to vote in the Gazette's Best of the Springs contest. Cast your votes at thebestofthesprings.com today.

Read about these weekend events and more at gazette.com/arts-entertainment/

