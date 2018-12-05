Childrens day IFF Molly_2.jpg
A scene from the animated film "Adventures of Zach and Molly," directed by Jim Toomy, which will be shown as part of Historic Elitch Theatre's Children's Day International Film Festival at Tim Gill Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

 Courtesy of Historic Elitch Theatre
The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News noon newscast with anchor Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about Friday's kickoff of the Electric Safari holiday light display and event at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the opening of "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Friday, and the free Children's Day International Film Festival Saturday at Tim Gill Center for Public Media, presented by Denver's Historic Elitch Theatre.

Read the full versions of these stories and more at gazette.com/entertainment.

