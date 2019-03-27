The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.
Karas talked about comedian Tommy Ryman's performances Thursday through Saturday at Loonees Comedy Corner; the musical "Hands on a Hardbody" at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, opening Friday and running through April 14; and Latin funk band Ozomatli with opening band Autonomous at the Black Sheep Saturday.
Read the full versions of these stories and more at gazette.com/entertainment.