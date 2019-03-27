032919 go ozomatli2.JPG
Latin funk band Ozomatli will perform at the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 30.

 Courtesy of Ozomatli
The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about comedian Tommy Ryman's performances Thursday through Saturday at Loonees Comedy Corner; the musical "Hands on a Hardbody" at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, opening Friday and running through April 14; and Latin funk band Ozomatli with opening band Autonomous at the Black Sheep Saturday.

Read the full versions of these stories and more at gazette.com/entertainment.

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

