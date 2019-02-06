The Gazette's Jennifer Mulson was a guest on the KKTV 11 News' 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.
Mulson talked about a few stories in this week's GO! entertainment section, including Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which kicks off Saturday and runs through Feb. 17, the drama "Anna in the Tropics," opening this week at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, and writer Karen Russell's Friday talk at Ent Center for the Arts as part of the Converge Lecture Series.
Read about these events and more at gazette.com/arts-entertainment/.