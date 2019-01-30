2003-201.jpg
“Madame Butterfly,” 2000, 102-color woodcut by Helen Frankenthaler, American (1928-2011). The work is included in “Fluid Expressions: The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” on view at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College starting Friday and running through June 2.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about Galaxyfest this weekend at the Antlers Hotel and two art exhibits opening Friday: "Gratitude" at the newly relocated Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., and "Fluid Expressions: The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation," at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

