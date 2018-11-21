old colorado city2.jpg
Old Colorado City's Christmas Stroll will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Shops in the retail district will stay open late and entertainment and treats will be provided to entice shoppers to shop local.

The Gazette's Michelle Karas was a guest on the KKTV 11 News 9 a.m. newscast with anchors Rebekah Hoeger and Adam Atchison on Wednesday.

Karas talked about "The Nutcracker" performances by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Oklahoma City Ballet and Colorado Springs Children's Chorale Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Pikes Peak Center, the Parad-Ice at the Promenade ice sculpture contest at the Promenade Shops at Briargate Friday through Sunday, and Old Colorado City's 2018 Christmas Stroll Saturday evening, capping off Small Business Saturday.

