This game lets you destroy Denver landmarks with Blucifer’s laser eyes

In some imaginary worlds, the demon horse outside of Denver International Airport and the Colorado Convention Center’s Big Blue Bear might be best friends. They’re both blue. They’re both pieces of public art. It makes sense.
But in Ryan Seabury’s mobile game depicting a post-apocalyptic Denver being rampaged by Blucifer and his laser eyes, the two icons are at large. The demonic horse with those haunting red eyes is bent on destroying the Mile High City’s landmarks … and the Big Blue Bear wants to intervene and stop that destruction, albeit too late.
Read more at 9News.com.