This game lets you destroy Denver landmarks with Blucifer’s laser eyes

Blucifer Laser Eyes
Photo credit: Ryan Seabury, 9News
The mobile game "Blucifer: The Doom Horse of Denver" allows users to explore a map of Denver and see renderings of beautiful landmarks like Casa Bonita and the Cash Register building. Then, YOU GET TO DESTROY THEM.

In some imaginary worlds, the demon horse outside of Denver International Airport and the Colorado Convention Center’s Big Blue Bear might be best friends. They’re both blue. They’re both pieces of public art. It makes sense.

But in Ryan Seabury’s mobile game depicting a post-apocalyptic Denver being rampaged by Blucifer and his laser eyes, the two icons are at large. The demonic horse with those haunting red eyes is bent on destroying the Mile High City’s landmarks … and the Big Blue Bear wants to intervene and stop that destruction, albeit too late.

Read more at 9News.com.

