Erdal Bengogullari opened Purple Onion Grill, 1840 N. Academy Blvd., last year as the pandemic was building.
“We had been renovating the place and the day I opened I learned we were going to have to shut down for COVID-19,” he said. “It has been rough, but things are looking up now.”
I searched out the place because of a posting I had seen on Facebook raving about the fried okra Bengogullari had on the menu. It didn’t disappoint, especially with the flavorful dipping sauce he makes.
“I make my own hot sauce and mix it into mayonnaise,” he said.
He also has what he calls “The Beast sauce — it’s made with habanero chilis.”
It was a hot number. But it is served in tiny cups and comes with his fair warning. Other dishes on his menu were delicious too. You’ll find traditional Turkish and Greek food, and a list of burgers. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 434-7418, tinyurl.com/4d6jk6x5.
Chicken wings take flight
Jolene’s Wings + Beer, Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar’s virtual concept, has introduced Fiery Takis as their hottest wings, which are tossed in achiote hot sauce and served with crushed Takis Fuego chips for dipping. Visit jolenes.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.