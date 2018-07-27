THURSDAY
A tour of a private Western treasure awaits at Maguireville near Monument. The Historic Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs is hosting this visit to Jim and Donna Maguire’s collection of antiques and vintage items, two barns made into special theme rooms and an outdoor area with a gold-mine shaft, log schoolhouse and teepee. Hear the area history from guide Jim Maguire at 18110 Knollwood Blvd., Monument. $10 cash or check paid at registration, free for members, 6 p.m., hpasprings.org.
THURSDAY
Dance your way through your lunch break at Lunch Beat: GOCA Downtown,121 S. Tejon St. The rule is dance, dance, dance. No work talk. Water provided as well as a healthy lunch to take. Tickets: uccspresents.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
It’s final exam time for the Fine Arts Center’s Youth Rep Ensemble. And the final-grade production: ”The Pajama Game.” This completes the 19th season of the five-week conservatory training program for performers, designers and technicians. Shows at 7 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. 30 W. Dale St., $10.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A busy martial arts weekend, the 10th annual U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang, archery and knife-throwing competition Thursday at Cheyenne Mountain State Park Archery Range. Opening ceremonies, parade of athletes, Korean Tigers Professional Taekwondo Demonstration team and performances, 6 p.m. Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena. Seminars at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Tickets: axs.com, usopentkd.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cheer on a large group of daredevils doing a backflip together — and you can even participate — as part of the challenging Jump Fest Summer Parkour Festival in Acacia Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. both days. Free, donations to National Breast Cancer Foundation. jumpfest.events.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Tour water gardens and ponds of members of the Pikes Peak Water Garden Society, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for free. For a list of ponds and a map: ppwgs.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Beauty outdoors and on canvas. The Friends of Mueller State Park Fine Art Show and Sale opens at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Mueller State Park Visitor Center in Divide. Featured artist Ken Shanika along with regional and local artists and students. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller
SATURDAY
Wear your craziest clothes and get ready to meet the color cannon, blasting neon colors all over runners in the Color in Motion 5K, 6 p.m.in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., register at colorinmotion5k.com/colorado-springs.
SATURDAY
It’s Pet Fest day with goodie bags and contests for the furry friends, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.at Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center. $5, tickets get the humans free pint at the after-party at Pub Dog Colorado. coloradopetfest.com
SATURDAY
Recycle circuit boards into jewelry at the fun family afternoon ”Suit Up! Trashed-Out Jewelry,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Space Foundation, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Ticket info at DiscoverSpace.org
SATURDAY
They call her the “prolific, celebrated, eccentric” writer “you may never have heard of.” Take a Literary Walk in the Woods as author Robin Izer presents the works of Mary Hunter Austin, including her classic “Land of Little Rain.” 9:30-11-30 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park Visitor Center, free with $7 park day pass or annual pass. cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/CheyenneMountain/
SUNDAY
An “Evening of Inspirational Song,” featuring soprano Hermione Martin from San Antonio, Texas, Daughters of Promise from Pueblo, Celebration Multicultural Choir, John Redmon and Mildred Hinton, 4 p.m. in Packard Hall at Colorado College, Cache la Poudre Street and Cascade Avenue. $25, ppld.org/shivers-concert. Proceeds benefit the Shivers Fund at the Pikes Peak Library District.
SUNDAY
Cars aplenty at the annual Rosie’s Diner Car Show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Colorado Car Addicts. 411 W. Colorado 105. Those with participating vehicles park after 7 a.m. for pancake breakfast. $30 per vehicle, $20 for a second vehicle. Trophies for Rosie’s Choice, People’s Choice and Best Paint. eatatrosies.com/car-show-information/