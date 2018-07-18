THURSDAY
An unusual look at the soccer world and the love of the sport, ”The Workers Cup,” a new film being screened by the Independent Film Society of Colorado at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St. Migrant workers in labor camps in Qatar, Africa and Asia are building 2022 World Cup facilities and start their own soccer tournament. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
It’s animals and bugs time as Lucas Miller, the singing zoologist, entertains and teaches youngsters ages 5-11, 3-4 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, 701 Manitou Ave.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for a most unusual art show, ”Daisy Patton: This is Not Goodbye,” postmortem photography turned into paintings. A personal look at bereavement rituals, University of Colorado Boulder Art Museum, 1085 18th St., Boulder, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., colorado.edu/cuartmuseum/exhibitions/upcoming/daisy-patton-not-goodbye.
An antique and vintage lover’s delight, Rocky Mountain Antique Festival, at Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Early buying noon-6 p.m. Friday, $10; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, $6. heritageeventcompany.com/colorado-springs-antique-show.html
Shop to your heart’s content at the popular end-of-season Downtown Summer Sidewalk Sale all weekend. Check your favorite shops’ Facebook pages for special offers or check the Downtown Partnership site: facebook.com/events/645979495758886/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
You’ll spot hundreds of athletes around the area competing during the Rocky Mountain State Games, Friday-Sunday and July 27-29. All ages, all skill levels. ROAR in the City: Really Outrageous Adventure Race has become part of the games. Schedule and sites: rockymountainstategames.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Victor revisits its historic Gold Rush Days with mining games, family activities, vintage baseball, street dance, bar crawl, a Saturday pancake breakfast and Sunday parade. facebook.com/events/257415691731976/
FRIDAY
Opening reception, 5-8 p.m., ”Photo, Fiber, Silver,” works by Brianna Rizzi, Diane DelDuca and Suzi Popkess, including alpaca, runs through Aug. 13, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com
Quiet time as mime Bill Bowers returns to Millibo Art Theater, a special benefit performance of “Beyond Words” for the MAT, garden party 6 p.m., performance 7:30 p.m., followed by dessert reception, $40, tickets at themat.org or 465-6321.
Buffalo Grass Acoustic Society brings in Western Music Male Vocalist of the Year Barry Ward, who had lived in Elbert County and was raised as a Kansas farmer before turning to music. Buffalo Grass concerts are at 15504 Bradshaw Road, Peyton. Acoustic jam at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Opening acts: E Bar C bluegrass/gospel and Hot Djam Gypsy Jazz. Tickets $10: buffalograssacoustic.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Pikes Peak Division of the National Model Railroad Association will be on hand for Trains, Trains, Trains days at the Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Event included with museum admission. rmdrc.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fantasia, Keith Sweat and Sheila E head the bill at the 36th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival, gates open at 10 a.m., shows at 11 a.m., playwinterpark.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Evergreen’s Summerfest, with works by 120 artists and craftspeople, music and a Palette of Brews, runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.evergreenarts.org
SATURDAY
Run and jump and bounce over an obstacle course during The Great Inflatable Race, wave times 9-11 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $29.99, add $20 for VIP, which includes entry into Inflatable Village, thegreatinflatablerace.com
SATURDAY
Here’s an opportunity to create your own futuristic space suit during ”Suit Up! Techno Wear” at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. at Space Foundation Summer of Discovery, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. $10, children get in for $5, discoverspace.org
SATURDAY
Sample beer from more than 50 craft breweries at The Springs Beer Fest in America the Beautiful Park, $33.14 — $54.24, ages 21+, eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-springs-beer-fest-tickets-44682885714