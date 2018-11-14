THURSDAY
Funny fellow Michael Jr. brings his More Than Funny Tour to Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., 7 p.m. Challenge him to a basketball game of Horse at 4:15 p.m. ($125), enjoy a VIP pre-show Q&A at 6 p.m. ($75), general admission seating at 6:15 p.m. is $35, and at 6:30 p.m., it's $20. tinyurl.com/ya7z9x4b
FRIDAY
Grand opening and free skating at Skate in the Park in Acacia Park, 5-10 p.m. The skating fun, with lots of special holiday activities, runs through Jan. 21. downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Visit holiday homes in Denver's historic Belcaro and Bonnie Brae neighborhoods during the 42nd year of L’Esprit de Noel Holiday Home Tour to benefit the Central City Opera, which has longtime ties to the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and $28-$50 tickets are available online. lesprithometour.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for Denver Christkindl Market downtown at 1515 Arapahoe St. on the 16th Street Mall. A holiday Bavarian experience with gifts, European taste treats, Gluhwein, accordion music and more through Dec. 23. christkindlmarketdenver.com. The outdoor Denver Ice Rink nearby opens Tuesday.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Some of the sweetest faces you'll ever see will be at the Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza, a free event with the four-legged creatures and products made from soft alpaca fiber and blends, fleece, yarn and gifts. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road. secab-extravaganza.weebly.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Works by Beethoven, George Theophilus Walker and Ethel Smyth in one concert, "Tangents," by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Pre-concert talk 45 minutes prior. chamberorchestraofthesprings.org
SATURDAY
A beautiful part of the holiday season, the Seven Falls Winter Lights are turned on with family festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., lights until 8 p.m. Reindeer, Santa, Chipster the Chipmunk, hot chocolate and snacks, $14.50, $9 for children. Dress for the weather. Parking and shuttle from Norris-Penrose, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. broadmoor.com/winter-lights-2018
SATURDAY
See what birds you can spot in our area during the Saturday Morning Birding Stroll at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Bring your binoculars. 8 a.m., for ages 5 and up, $4, prepaid registration at communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
SATURDAY
Music lovers, ages 44 to 88, are the stars of the Pikes Peak New Horizons Band Fall Concert, 2 p.m. at Awakening Church, 3445 Oro Blanco. Also featuring Swingmasters Jazz Band. Band directors are Bill Callen, Mark Israel and Chuck Silloway. Free. ppiom.org
SATURDAY
Wonder whose little tracks are those through the snow? Be part of Winter Track Detectives, an interpretive guided hike with a ranger looking for clues such as paw prints, scat, feathers and burrows, evidence left by birds, coyotes, elk and badgers at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. 11 a.m., meet at visitor center. $7, children under 16 free, NPS passes accepted. nps.gov/flfo/index.htm
SATURDAY
A Pre-Kwanzaa African Marketplace, with crafts, vendors and community organizations, noon to 4 p.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. The Kwanzaa Umoja Opening Ceremony is Dec. 26 at Hillside Community Center. cospringskwanzaa.org
SUNDAY
The most popular works performed over 10 years by Ormao Dance Company make up "Ovation," 6:30 p.m., Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., tickets $21-$26; 255-3232, ormaodance.org, uccspresents.org
SUNDAY
You'll be thinking crumpets and china teacups as the Pikes Peak Flute Choir offers music from the BBC's most popular programs along with Gilbert and Sullivan during the fall concert, 3 p.m. at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. Free. pikespeakflutechoir.com